Rivlin: Now is not the time for political clashes

President Reuven Rivlin addressed the rocket fire Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, sought to strengthen the political echelon and called for avoiding political clashes.

''May the hands of all the security forces be strengthened - the efforts to succeed this morning have been a long time in the making. I know that before their eyes, and the eyes of the Israeli government that approved the operation, is Israel's security only," Rivlin said.

"This is not a time for political clashes and they do not add honor to anyone who deals in them - it is time to stop making such statements immediately," the president emphasized.

He called on the citizens of Israel, "Please be attentive to the life-saving guidelines of the Home Front Command and guard yourselves well."