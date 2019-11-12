School canceled in Tel Aviv following rocket fire

Israel's Education Ministry has canceled school in Tel Aviv and its southern neighbors due to the rocket fire from Gaza.

Cities where school was canceled include: Modi'in, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Bat Yam, Holon, and Rishon Lezion.

The Hebrew University in Rehovot has also canceled studies, and the Open University has canceled guidance meetings in Be'er Sheva, Ashdod, Sderot, and Segev Shalom. Be'er Sheva's Ben Gurion University and the Sapir College in the Gaza border area have also canceled studies.

The IDF's Home Front Command has also ordered workplaces to close, both in the Tel Aviv area and south of it, in the Gaza border area.

Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav told Galei Zahal: "We are preparing to immediately suspend all activities in the Tel Aviv area, and we are identifying the groups of students hiking in the south. Hundreds of thousands of students will remain in their homes."

At approximately 7:00 a.m., air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, and other towns in central Israel - just over an hour after they sounded in Gaza border towns.

Israel's Cabinet will meet in Tel Aviv at 9:00 a.m. for an emergency meeting.

In a statement, the IDF said: "In the areas: Gaza border area, west Lachish, western Negev, Lachish, central Negev, the southern lowlands, and the lowlands, there will be no educational activities and no one should go non-critical places of employment. Gatherings must be limited to 100 people in an enclosed area only."

"In the Dan and Yarkon regions, there will be no educational activities and no one should go to non-critical places of employment. Gatherings must be limited to 300 people and must be held in an enclosed place only."