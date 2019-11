Where are the billions of dollars of aid going? To hurt Israelis and pay terrorists and their families.

On today's Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten an interview with Maurice Hirsch head of legal strategies at Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).

Hirsch discusses a new PMW report showing how the Palestinian Authority spent at least NIS 7 billion between 2011-2018 on funding terror organizations on Israel's destruction.

Hirsch clarifies that these funds are separate from the money the PA uses to finance its “pay for slay” program offering incentives and rewards to Arab terrorists and their families.