Poll: Public attaches little importance to 'peace process'

The Israeli Foreign Policy Index for 2019 by the Mitvim Institute indicates that since 2015, there has been a continuous upward trend in the public's satisfaction with Israel's status in the world and Israeli foreign policy.

At the same time, according to a survey by the Rafi Smith Institute for Mitvim, the satisfaction index is mediocre.

The data shows that the public does not share the sense of crisis regarding the Foreign Ministry's status, which has been warned by professionals in recent years. However, the public is very interested that the next government work to strengthen the Foreign Ministry.

On the Arab issue, most of the public thinks regional cooperation in the Middle East is possible, but one-third of the public does not think Israel should promote cooperation with any Arab state. Saudi Arabia overtakes Egypt as the Arab state with which it is most important to promote cooperation. Only 3% mentioned Jordan, although a large majority of the public sees peace with it as a strategic asset.

The figures also indicate that a majority of the public thinks that Abbas is not a peace partner, and attaches relatively little importance to promoting the "peace process" by the next government.

A significant majority sees the EU as an opponent of Israel rather than its friend, but at a lower rate than in 2018. The Arab public, unlike the Jewish one, sees the EU as a friend of Israel. In order to improve the EU's image in Israel, the public is interested in statements from European politicians about the importance of the relationship with Israel and more information on EU-Israel cooperation.

According to their website, "Mitvim - The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies" is "an independent think tank that envisions a fresh start for Israel among the nations. It aims to reshape Israel's relations in the Middle East, Europe and the Mediterranean, by promoting new paradigms for Israel's foreign policies, enhancing Israel's regional belonging, and advancing Israeli-Arab peace. Mitvim was established in May 2011."

Mitvim Institute head Dr. Nimrod Goren said "the next Israeli government will be required to lead an amendment to Israeli foreign policy and the annual survey by Mitvim Institute indicates a number of needed directions. First and foremost, the foreign service needs to be strengthened - not only in terms of budgets and manpower, but also by restoring authority to the Foreign Ministry and returning diplomats to the heart of political action.

"In addition, the gap between image and reality in Israeli foreign policy should be narrowed, and to undermine perceptions that the outgoing government has entrenched and that are manifested in the poll: that peace can be reached with Gulf states without progress with the Palestinians; that the EU is more of an adversary of Israel than a friend; that U.S. relations - and not just with Trump - are the best in six years, that there's no need to prioritize countries with democratic regimes, and more. Israel needs a new foreign policy that promotes peace, that increases integration with areas around us, that is more open to the international community and criticism, and that welcomes involvement by all Israeli citizens - including the Arabs - in shaping foreign relations," Goren opined.

Mitvim Institute board member and former diplomat and political adviser to the late President Peres Nadav Tamir added: "The findings of Mitvim Institute indicate that the public buys its leaders' position on foreign issues and therefore it is very important for Israel to have a leadership that will convey the importance of the relationship with both parties in the United States, with the liberal governments in Europe, and the vast majority of U.S. Jewry moving away from Israel because of the move of the Israeli government from the club of liberal democratic states in the world."