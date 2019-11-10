Poll: Another election won't change the blocs

New poll finds that the two major parties are gaining strength, but neither will succeed in forming a government without unity or Liberman.

A poll conducted by Professor Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 News and published Sunday evening finds that if elections were to be held today, the Blue and White party would win Knesset 35 seats and the Likud party would win 34.

The Joint List receives 13 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 9, Shas - 6 and United Torah Judaism has 6 as well.

The Labor party wins 5 seats, the Democratic Union - 4, the New Right - 4, and the Jewish Home-National Union has 4 seats as well.

According to the data, the right-wing bloc wins 54 seats, the left bloc wins 57 and Avigdor Liberman remains the deciding factor with Yisrael Beytenu’s 9 seats.

In addition, the poll raised the question of who would be responsible should a third election campaign be held.

41% of respondents answered that Binyamin Netanyahu would be to blame for another election campaign, 31% blamed Avigdor Liberman, 7% pointed to Benny Gantz as being the one to blame for another election and 6% said none of them would be to blame.