Tags:Bernie Sanders
Watch: Holocaust survivor's special message for Bernie Sanders
'God should protect us from Jews like you, shame on you, Bernie Sanders,' says Holocaust survivor, accusing him of 'wanting to break Israel'
Bernie Sanders
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Holocaust survivor's special message for Bernie Sanders
Watch: Holocaust survivor's special message for Bernie Sanders
'God should protect us from Jews like you, shame on you, Bernie Sanders,' says Holocaust survivor, accusing him of 'wanting to break Israel'
Bernie Sanders
Reuters
Tags:Bernie Sanders
top