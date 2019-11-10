DM Bennett to IDF Chief: Be prepared for every scenario

Newly-appointed Defense Minister speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, says military must be prepared for every possible scenario.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi spoke with newly-appointed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) Sunday, congratulating him after the Cabinet approved his appointment as minister.

During the call between the new Defense Minister and the army chief, Kochavi told Bennett that he would “do everything possible to ensure that we succeed together in promoting the security goals of the State of Israel, and also that we succeed together in overcoming the challenges facing us.”

Bennett thanked the chief of staff and said he “trusts in the IDF,” including “its commanders, and you at the helm.”

The incoming Defense Minister added that the Israeli military must be prepared for every possible security scenario and challenge.

“The security of the people of Israel is in your good hands. The IDF today is blessed with great leadership. We must be completely prepared for every possible scenario on every front. I’m coming to help, to serve, and the assist.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli cabinet approved Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s appointment of Bennett as Defense Minister.

Of the ministers present, only Yoav Galant voted against approving the appointment.