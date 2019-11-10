Multiple fires break out across Israel

שריפה פרצה סמוך לצור הדסה

A forest fire broke out on Sunday near the town of Tzur Hadassah in the Jerusalem area.

The fire is spreading rapidly due to strong winds. 18 firefighting and rescue teams are operating at the scene to prevent the flames from spreading to the surrounding communities.

Additionally, 15 firefighting crews are battling a blaze that broke out near Ein Shemer in the north. The fire did not damage the homes and there were no casualties on the scene.

Another fire broke out near the village of Dohi in the Afula are Sunday morning.

The fire spread to the nearby forest and four fire crews and two volunteer units were called to the scene. The first line of houses in the village were evacuated for a short time, and later the residents were allowed to returned to their homes. Four firefighting planes took off at daybreak toward the fire and began to battle the blaze until it was brought under control.

Fire chief Dudi Simchi this morning issued an order banning the kindling of fires in open areas until this Thursday, due to weather conditions.