'Iranian threat growing while Israel has no government'

Cabinet Minister Yuval Steinitz says politicians must put aside their differences or else Israel will not be able to counter Iranian threat.

Cabinet Minister Yuval Steinitz warned that Iran would not sit still while Israeli politicians fail to form a unity government.

"The last few months, Iran is advancing, step by step, its nuclear capabilities, advancing its nuclear capacity, while here in Israel, instead of establishing a wide unity government that can handle the Iranian nuclear threat and the Iranian terror threat, and many other challenges, we are waiting and waiting."

"I think it is high time for the Israeli political system to put all the differences and all the boycotts aside and to establish a wide national unity government in order to make decisions to handle the Iranian nuclear threats and other challenges."