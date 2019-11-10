Special UK Israel Tech Hub to focus on healthcare

The British Embassy in Israel launched it's flagship technology program - TeXchange 2020 - which this year will focus on healthcare innovation. The Embassy is inviting Israeli startups to apply for a program that one of its alumni has described as "a lifetime membership to the UK government and key players."

TeXchange is the annual flagship program of the UK Israel Tech Hub, and has been running successfully since 2012. Every year, the Hub focuses on a different sector.

"The program creates an ongoing two-way flow of digital tech pioneers, companies, ideas and technology between the UK and Israel," the TeXchange team explained, "and it creates platforms for collaboration between entrepreneurs and companies, connecting Israeli startups to the UK's leading companies, markets, investors and service providers while giving British corporations a competitive advantage by integrating Israeli technological innovation into their business."

TeXchange will focus this year on healthcare innovation, culminating in three intensive days in early February 2020 in which the Hub will bring 10 of Israel’s most innovative startups to meet and engage with various Hub partners, consisting of the UK’s leading healthcare stakeholders from pharma, insurance, NHSX, private health providers and more.

In the months running up to February, the Hub will be holding a startup competition in Israel. Approximately 10 participating companies will be carefully selected together with UK strategic partners and by an experienced, dedicated judging panel comprising top experts from Israel. Past tracks of the program have generated tremendous interest and there is a significant track record of successful integrations and implementations.

"Israel is a world-leading source for core technologies required to realize healthcare frameworks," the team of TeXchange emphasized, "Israeli tech has proven its dominance in AI (covering machine learning, deep learning, etc.), computer vision, big data analytics, predictive analytics, cybersecurity and data protection, to name but a few. Based on its expertise in the building blocks of the new and future world of medicine, Israel is becoming an ideal candidate to advance healthcare."