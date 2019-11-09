Omaha: Dozens of headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery

Approximately 75 headstones were toppled at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The headstones had been pushed off their bases, and many had been broken.

According to the Herald, vandals caused over $50,000 in damage at the Temple Israel Cemetery in northeastern Omaha.

The damage was done between Thursday night last week (October 31) and Tuesday morning this week (November 5), when it was reported to the police by the cemetery's executive director, the report said.

Forensic specialists from the police department documented the damage and are investigating the vandalism.

Omaha's police department and Crime Stoppers have requested the public's help in finding those responsible for the damage.