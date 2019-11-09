Entrance to Naharayim closed

Beginning on Sunday, Israeli tourists will no longer be able to freely enter Naharayim, the Jordanian enclave leased by Israel since the 1994 peace agreement between Jordan and Israel.

On Saturday at 4:00p.m., the gates to the enclave closed for the last time.

Naharayim, which has been under Israel's control for over 70 years, was technically under Jordanian sovereignty and it will be returned to Jordan on Sunday. In addition, Israelis will no longer be able to access the "Island of Peace" and work the land there.

Jordan Valley Regional Council Head Idan Greenbaum said: "This is not a happy day for anyone, it's a very sad and painful day, and I'm sorry we reached it."

"We have no complaints against the Jordanians, but against our own government. We are Israeli citizens, not Jordanian citizens. We expected the government to say something, that someone should come and tell the farmers here thank you after they stood here 70 years and worked the land, during times of war and times of peace, they protected the State's lands. No one came, it doesn't interest anyone, it's as if they don't even notice us."