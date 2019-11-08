Israeli intelligence: Iran can have nuclear bomb within a year

Israeli intelligence sources expressed support for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, warning that "Iran can achieve a nuclear bomb within less than a year, if they decide to act quickly in that direction," Kan 11 reported Thursday evening.

The sources said that Israel continues to pass materials to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but that due to bureaucracy, the agency checks the materials very slowly.

On Wednesday, Iran arrested an IAEA inspector and seized his travel documents. The inspector was released shortly afterwards.

On Thursday, IAEA's top inspector, Massimo Aparo, had told diplomats in a closed-door meeting in Vienna on Wednesday that Iran is evading attempts to discover the source of man-made and natural uranium particles detected at the warehouse earlier this year.

The site in question is the one that was identified by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during his address before the UN General Assembly last year.

Reports in April indicated that the IAEA had inspected the secret atomic warehouse. Subsequent reports said the facility was found to contain traces of uranium.