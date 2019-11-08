Israel's dangerous neighbors

Jay Shapiro has already recovered from the possibility of a real change in the Palestinian education system, built entirely on the basis of incitement against Israel.

He discusses how much Palestinian education is spoiled and wonders how a real change can be led that will try to change the image of Israel for the younger generation of Palestinians.

Shapiro admits that he is skeptical of the possibility of change from the Palestinians, but expresses hope that there may be someone on the other side to come to terms and understand that incitement only degrades the Arabs and does not lead them anywhere positive or beneficial.