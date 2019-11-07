IAEA confirms Iran in violation of nuclear deal

UN atomic watchdog says even preparation to enrich uranium is a violation of the 2015 nuclear deal by Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) confirmed that Iran had begun new violations of the 2015 nuclear deal Wednesday by preparing to enrich uranium.

"Acting Director General Cornel Feruta today reported to the IAEA Board of Governors on Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA regarding its activities at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP)," the IAEA said in a statement.

The organization noted that the mere act of preparing the centrifuges for use in enriching uranium constituted a violation of the nuclear agreement even if no uranium was actually enriched,

"On 6 November, the Agency verified the transfer of a cylinder of natural UF6 from the Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz to FFEP and that it had been connected at FFEP in preparation for feeding UF6 into the two cascades of IR-1 centrifuges, which had remained spinning since 16 January 2016 (JCPOA Implementation Day), for passivation. Passivation is a preparatory activity conducted prior to enrichment."

The Iranian government stated that it had begun to enrich uranium Thursday morning.