'Europe, quit stalling and take action!' says Netanyahu, vowing that Israel will never let Iran acquire nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Israel’s Defense Minister, called on world leaders in a special video message Thursday evening to confront Iran over its nuclear program.

"A year ago, speaking at the United Nations, I exposed Iran's secret nuclear warehouse in Turkuzabad,” Netanyahu said in the video message Thursday, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s criticism of Iran at a meeting Thursday morning.

“This morning, a special board meeting of the IAEA published its findings on Iran's activities in the no-longer secret facility. The IAEA now confirms that Iran lied. And that Iran continues to lie. Everything I told you a year ago has now been confirmed by the IAEA. The IAEA has confirmed that Iran is has been violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”

Netanyahu called on world leaders to “resist” Tehran’s aggression and restore sanctions on the Islamic republic.

“Iran continues to hide its secret nuclear weapons program. It's time for the nations of the world to resist Iran's aggression and terror. It's time to snap back sanctions. It's time to pressure Iran until it changes its ways. Iran must stop attacking the nations of the Middle East. Iran must stop threatening to destroy Israel. Europe must stop stalling. It must act against Iranian aggression now."