Hundreds of lone soldiers gather for draft party

The Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF (Friends of the IDF) Lone Soldier Program organized a draft party for hundreds of the lone soldiers from across the world who will be joining the IDF over the next two months.

As part of the day’s activities, the Olim were given advice and practical information from Nefesh B’Nefesh staff members as well as small financial grants to help them through their service. As a finale to the event, Nevo Abutbul – famed Israeli mentalist – performed for the future soldiers.

“These impressive young men and women are an integral part of the future of our country, and we are excited to see all that they will achieve throughout their service,” said Noya Govrin, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier Program. “We are proud to be able to accompany these lone soldiers through every step of their journey, so they know that they are never truly alone.”