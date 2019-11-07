Saudi strategic expert Muhammad Al-Qabiban: Israel has right to defend itself and its borders from Iranian 'lackeys' like Hezbollah.

Saudi strategic expert Muhammad Al-Qabiban said in an interview on Al-Sumaria TV (Iraq) that Israel has the right to defend itself and its borders from Iranian "lackeys" like Hezbollah, reports the Middle Ease Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that Iran's intervention has created anarchy in the region and he criticized Iraqi, Lebanese, and Yemeni leaders for "whining" about Israeli intervention in Arab countries even though it is they who have empowered Iran to destroy the region under the pretext of the Islamic revolution.

Al-Qabiban pointed out that none of the Shiite militias in the Arab countries have attacked Israel, and he said that they want to destroy Arab countries for sectarian and economic reasons.

He referred to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a joke, and he said that Iran is behind the spread of political Islam in the region.

He said that Iran has turned Lebanon into a "garbage" country, a comment to which Lebanese political commentator Faysal Abdel Sater, who was also on the show, angrily responded by saying that Saudi Arabia is the garbage country because it does not know the meaning of honor.