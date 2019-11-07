Yoram Sheftel suspended from radio

Attorney Yoram Sheftel a presenter on 103FM, known for his richness of vocabulary as well as sometimes harshness. After a number of times Shetfel spoke to callers into his show in inappropriate or harsh language, the radio channel has decided to suspend him, pending a hearing.

According to reports by the website "Ace," Sheftel told callers to"shut his mouth," and calling another a "liar."

The hearing for Seftel will take place in the coming days and in the meantime professor Aryeh Eldad will present the show. This is not the first time Sheftel was suspended, due to a number of comments made before the elections, Sheftel was suspended until the elections were held.