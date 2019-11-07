Fatah: 'We'll defend our holy sites with our blood and souls'
Abbas: 'Crucial moment demands every Palestinian present themselves immediately to quickly discuss fate of eternal capital Jerusalem.'
Abbas, Arafat
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastFatah: 'We'll defend our holy sites with our blood and souls'
Fatah: 'We'll defend our holy sites with our blood and souls'
Abbas: 'Crucial moment demands every Palestinian present themselves immediately to quickly discuss fate of eternal capital Jerusalem.'
Abbas, Arafat
Reuters
top