Continued attacks on Shaked

Netanyahu: Religious Zionism is going to fall apart and Shaked will be finished before elections.

The haredi journalist Yakov Rivlin wrote this week in weekly column in the newspaper Bekihila about the continued campaign of Netanyahu against the Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"This week one of the heads of the haredi parties heard directly from Netanyahu that no one will know what will happen in the next elections. One thing is clear; that religious Zionism will collapse and Ayelet Shaked will finish her political career. Netanyahu continued that he feels Bennett will join Likud and Shaked will be left without a party," wrote Rivlin.

"Deri, who knows Shaked, has decided to deal with Shaked. She won't teach us how to hold coalition negotiations or make compromises for us, continued Netanyahu. When asked by the rest of the meeting if they should attack Shaked in interviews, Deri answered that he wanted to do it alone."

"During the next meeting of the right wing bloc, Deri requested the right to speak and began shouting at Shaked, how did she dare to interfere with religious issues, don't interfere with things that don't concern you and don't tell me what to compromise on and what not."

The Likud Party has denied the Rivlin report. A Likud statement called the column "A complete lie. The words were not said and it didn't happen."