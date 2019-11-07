Among petitioners kippah-wearing Montreal man forced to give up teaching position after new law prohibits religious symbols in public places

Canada's secular law restricting religious symbols in public places continues to perplex the local Jewish community.

In recent days, a court petition was filed claiming this is discrimination on religious grounds, prohibited by law.

The petition was filed by Jewish organizations. Among the petitioners was a kippah-wearing Jew from Montreal who was forced to give up a public teaching position in consequence of the new law.

Outrage against the law was shared by the local Muslim community. Last Friday, a public school petitioned the court on the grounds that last month, four Muslim candidates for teaching had to relinquish the role at the school because of the law.

"Religious symbols cannot be worn or displayed by anyone working in an official government place," according to the law. By the broad definition, the new law would include teachers in public schools, government lawyers, police officers, prison guards, and many others, all of whom would be required to come to their work place dressed in belief-neutral attire.

Apart from petitions filed against the law, there were heated demonstrations against it this week. The many minorities in the country sometimes even demonstrate together: Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

Reuters Canada Muslims