Yair Netanyahu: 'Until my father, Israel exported only oranges'

Yair Netanyahu, son of PM, spoke yesterday evening (Wednesday) at a World Values Heritage event in NY, where he was interviewed by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

There he spoke about the criticisms of his father in Israeli press, "the problem is not with political criticism, its the personal, vicious attacks and scrutiny and lies and slander that happened day after day for thirty years. It's not from the left side of Israel, its from a small group of a radical fringe who took control of Israeli media. The mainstream Israeli media don't represent the Israeli public or even the Israeli left. They represent a small, extreme, insignificant, fringe part of Israeli society but they have all the power."

Yair explained why he became active on social media, "Israelis have a voice for the first time in history. Since I was 3 years old I've been watching TV and getting angry at the injustice. Suddenly with social media, with Twitter especially, it's so direct. I can write directly to the journalist himself, what you wrote is an utter lie and here are the facts."

When asked if his father always agrees with what he writes, "I'm 28yrs old, sometimes he is not so happy, if I was 16 maybe he could stop me, I'm my own man, I'm not my father's proxy."

Speaking about his father's legacy, "When my father came in back in the 90s, except for the threat, Israel was in a horrible socialist, primitive economy, no exports for example except maybe oranges. Israel was isolated because it was weak, everyone wants to be friend with you when you are strong."

Regarding the pullout from Gaza and other settlements, "I think that causes an existential threat to Israel, Israel can't survive as country which is 10 miles in width."

"For my personal sake and my family's sake I wish he would never have gone into politics, except for the 5 hours he sleeps I barely get to see him. I wished I had more quality time with him. but for the sake of my country and people I think I am blessed like every other citizen that he leads the country. He took us away from Oslo and disengagement, made us proud and rooted in our land. Closing the border with Egypt preventing being washed by illegal immigration. Making our economy stronger and our international status the best its been probably since king Solomon."