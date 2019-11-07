IDF surveys home of Rina's murderer for demolition

Forces operate southeast of Ramallah, in order to survey house of a member of the squad which committed the terror attack near Dolev

Overnight, security forces operated in the village of Kauber, southeast of Ramallah, in order to survey the house of the terrorist Kasim Shibli, a member of the squad which committed the terror attack near Dolev, southwest of Ramallah on August 23rd, 2019.

Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir, were injured in the attack. The surveying was conducted in order to examine the potential demolition of the house.

IDF sources emphasize that the army "will continue operating in order to thwart terror in Judea and Samaria".