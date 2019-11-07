Watch: Protesters crash Yair Netanyahu interview in New York

Protesters from Code Pink on Wednesday evening crashed an event hosted by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in New York in which he interviewed Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The protesters asked Netanyahu why Israel continues to support US President Donald Trump. Rabbi Boteach had security remove them from the premises and apologized to Netanyahu, but not before telling the crashers that they should be ashamed of themselves.

“You disgraced yourselves and you disgraced good faith. Unbelievable that you lied to me. Disgusting. Disgusting. Absolutely vile,” said Rabbi Boteach.

“For those of you who wonder why Yair goes to war on social media every day, now you see a demonstration, because it’s one thing to disagree with Israel’s policies, but to have no integrity, to have no truth, to lie through your teeth…I’m astonished,” he added.