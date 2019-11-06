Netanyahu aide: Settlements are a divine blessing

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's political adviser and Deputy Chief of Foreign Affairs, Reuven Azar, attended the annual Christian Media Summit in Jerusalem this week and spoke of the importance of the Jewish presence throughout Judea and Samaria.

"The return of Jews to Judea and Samaria is not a curse, it's a blessing for all the residents of the area. The unjust call for their evacuation is a recipe for destruction and chaos," Azar told the delegates he said, calling on the Christian media to oppose those who call the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria illegal.

"Look who took over when we left Gaza - a terrorist organization. Do we want the same thing to happen in Judea and Samaria? No way. Our presence in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria brings economic opportunity and stability, because we supply security by fighting the bad guys that want to take over.

"We don't have any interest in managing the daily lives of our Palestinian neighbors in these areas, but we have to be honest - so far they have been corrupt and dysfunctional and unable to deal with radical Islam. They have to realize that if we do not maintain our security presence it will undermine all of us. If we're pushed to leave, you will get another Gaza.

"The revival of the Jewish people in the land of Israel is a divine promise being fulfilled. It is a blessing to our people, it is a blessing to our region and it is a blessing to the world. It's good for peace, prosperity and happiness."