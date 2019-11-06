Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky blesses Netanyahu aides

'With G-d's help and the rabbi's blessing, we will see salvation soon,' Jonatan Urich says.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading haredi rabbi, on Wednesday blessed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's advisers.

The advisers, Jonatan Urich and Boaz Golan, received a blessing for success "against the persecution by the Prosecutor's Office and police."

At the end of the meeting, Urich said: "With G-d's help and with the blessing of the rabbi, we will see salvation very soon."

Urich and Golan were interrogated on suspicion of harassing a witness, and the police confiscated their cellular phones - a step which drew sharp criticism from the police.

The two are suspected of harassing Shlomo Filber , a state witness who testified against Netanyahu in Case 4000.