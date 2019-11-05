One dead, two injured in three drowning incidents

Tourist drowns in Dead Sea, near-drowning at Ashdod beach leaves man in his 60s in critical condition; one injured in near-drowning in north

A man in his 60s is in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, after he nearly drowned at Oranim beach in the city of Ashdod.

According to a statement by United Hatzalah, the man was pulled from the water and treated by United Hatzalah emergency first responders, before being evacuated in critical condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Maxim Colaga, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived I saw a man in his 60's who was pulled from the water by bystanders. He was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing.”

“I, together with other volunteer EMTs who arrived initiated CPR. The man is in critical condition."

Another near-drowning and a drowning were reported earlier Tuesday.

A 70-year-old tourist was declared dead Tuesday morning after drowning in the Dead Sea, near the Ein Bokek beach.

In addition, an 18-year-old man was evacuated in serious condition to Haemek Hospital in Afula in northern Israel after nearly drowning at the Gan Hashlosha (Sakhne) National Park.