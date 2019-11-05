"Deri's direct election initiative, in the current situation, is correct," New Right leader says. "Work on the law has begun."

New Right leader Ayelet Shaked supports the proposal of Shas Chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to hold an election in which Israeli citizens decide who, between Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, should be the next prime minister.

"Deri's direct election initiative in the current situation is correct," Shaked said at the Anti-Defamation League conference. "We will support it - work on the law has begun in the Knesset."

"It’s possible to do a one-month snap procedure with the same pool of voters that exists and make a legislative amendment that says that in a case in which there are two elections and attempts to form a government do not succeed - a direct election between the two candidates of the two largest parties is held," MK Shaked added.

Deri's proposal, presented at a meeting of right-wing bloc leaders, would see the enactment of a law for direct election of prime minister such that no new elections for the Knesset would be held, but only elections for the prime minister.

Earlier at the conference, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz addressed the bloc of right-wing parties. "Unity is not a bloc in which everyone thinks like one man and works for one man. Social cohesion is a condition for unity. People agree on 80% of things, and the rest can be debated.”

"We will act according to what we agree on, and we will not waste billions on another election campaign. Everyone has one goal: the good of the State of Israel and putting all citizens first," Gantz added.