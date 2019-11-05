Will Shaked bring Liberman back to the right?

New Right chairwoman met with Yisrael Beytenu chairman in attempt to reach compromise allowing for formation of right-wing government.

New Right chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked is trying to create a situation that would bring Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman back to the right-wing bloc and enable the establishment of a narrow right-wing government.

On Monday, Shaked met with Liberman for a lengthy conversation. Afterwards, she also met with United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Litzman and Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni.

The meetings focused on a compromise on issues of religion and state, and especially on the Draft Law, which would allow the parties to sit together in government, as was the case throughout much of the term of the previous Knesset.

Both sides are willing to listen but find it difficult to compromise. Liberman's side is interested in recording an achievement on the Draft Law, while the haredi side seeks to prevent the law from becoming too sharply-worded.

Shas chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, was furious at Shaked’s initiative and, at a coalition meeting on Monday, told Shaked that his party does not need her mediation. Shaked did not respond.

Sources around her said that "Ayelet's initiative is the only way to prevent another election campaign that nobody really wants. A compromise that will bring back Liberman and enable the establishment of a right-wing government is the right thing at this time."