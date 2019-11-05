Turkey captures sister of eliminated ISIS leader

Turkey on Monday captured Rasmiya Awad, the sister of former Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

The country is interrogating her and her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained, the official added.

“Rasmiya Awad was captured in a raid on a container near Azaz. We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” he said.

Baghdadi was eliminated last weekend in a US operation in Syria after years of conflicting reports about his fate.

ISIS last week named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as the jihadist group’s new leader.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States knows who the new leader of the ISIS is.

“ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!” he tweeted, without providing further details.