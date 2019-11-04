EU Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism: Change is possible

Katherina von Schnurbein, European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism spoke at a special emergency conference held today, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. The conference was attended by special envoys and coordinators for combating anti-Semitism from Europe and the United States.

“In this campaign, we face challenges around legitimate discussions on the banning of Kosher slaughter of animals, or the banning of circumcision", von Schnurbein said, "What we have in common is that we manage to overcome these challenges together."

Von Schnurbein noted that there have been "180-degree changes in the positions of countries" and said that this is a result of discussions and joint activities.

"Things can change", the EU Coordinator said, "We must continue our work because it can lead to change. As someone who saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, something we thought could never happen, I know to say that change is possible”.

Von Schnurbein ended her speech with the Hebrew words "Am Yisrael Chai" - the nation of Israel lives.