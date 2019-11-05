'Christian Replacement Theology is an evil doctrine'

At the Christian Media Summit at the Orient Jerusalem Hotel in the capital, Arutz Sheva spoke to God TV President Ward Simpson, who believes in the power of the media to influence opinion and policy in the Western world.

"We all believe, and I think we all agree that media is so powerful. In our case the media is the influence. The whole world is influenced by media: What we say, what we do, how we dress, what we eat, where we go; everyone's influenced by the media. And government has power, and media has power but media has influence, and we can see the whole world is shaped by the media.

"We at God TV are trying to influence our viewers around the world of the significance of Israel, and the importance of Israel, and how Israel is G-d's road map for the whole world."

Simpson says his network's influence has grown tremendously: "With our constituency it's easy because they love Israel. But yes, we do have some opposition, even in Christianity it's sad to say that there are some who are anti-Semitic. Some who believe that the 'church' as they call it replaced Israel. That's one of the most evil doctrines out there that we combat. We call it 'Replacement Theology'. So we fight against that but that's the minority; more and more and more Christians around the world, their eyes have been opened to loving Israel, so it's our joy to be partners with Israel."