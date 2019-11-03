Tags:blind, israeli air force, officer
Meet Ori - a blind officer in the Israeli Air Force
Ori was born blind, but that didn't stop her from fulfilling her dream of serving in the IDF.
Ori, a blind officer in the Israeli Air Force
Ori, a blind officer in the Israeli Air Force
