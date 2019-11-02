Report: Blue and White make tempting offer to New Right party

Blue and White offered MKs Shaked and Bennett two portfolios of their choice in exchange for joining minority government, report says.

The Blue and White party made an unofficial offer to New Right leaders MKs Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, News 13 reported Saturday night.

According to reports, the offer includes Bennett and Shaked receiving two portfolios of their choice, probably the Justice Ministry and Defense Ministry, if they and another MK from their party join a minority government of 55 MKs together with Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, and the Democratic Union.

The report also said that such a scenario would be realistic only while Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz holds the mandate to form a government, since afterwards anyone attempting to form a government will require the support of 61 MKs. This offer was told to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who tried to put the brakes on it.

The New Right party did not respond to the reports.

Blue and White said: "Blue and White's negotiating team is working to create a unity government headed by the two large parties. Political expediency will not come before ideology, and no positions were offered to any party, certainly not to small parties."

On Saturday evening, Kan News reported that Netanyahu and Bennett met privately twice this week, in meetings which lasted several hours each. In addition, it was reported that the New Right party and Likud party are examining the possibility of a merger.