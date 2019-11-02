Fatah calls Israel a 'terrorist racist entity'

As the 102nd anniversary of the Balfour Declaration approaches, Fatah calls it a 'historic crime' against humanity.

The Fatah movement headed by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas emphasizes its continued adherence to the "national struggle" as a means to counter all the "colonialist" plans which they believe seek to undermine the existence of the "Palestinian people" and their cause.

Such "colonialist" plans range from the Balfour Declaration to US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

On the occasion of the approaching 102nd anniversary of the statement by former British Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour in support of the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people, the Fatah movement called the Balfour Declaration a "historic crime" against humanity and not only against the Palestinian people.

The movement also noted that the "Palestinian people" are the direct victims of Britain's colonial promise which has created the conflict that continues to this day.

Fatah also emphasized the continuation of the national struggle and the "popular struggle for peace" (a phrase that means the Intifada, or violent uprising, in its various expressions) and called on Britain to recognize "Palestine" as a moral, political and legal obligation.

In October 2017, Arab groups issued a similar demand, insisting Britain apologize for the Balfour Declaration. At the same time, the Palestine Liberation Organization threatened to sue Britain over the document.

Britain, however, rejected the demand and refused to apologize for the Declaration, saying, "The Balfour Declaration is an historic statement for which HMG (Her Majesty’s Government) does not intend to apologize. We are proud of our role in creating the State of Israel. The task now is to encourage moves towards peace."