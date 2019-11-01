Trump moves from New York to Florida

President Trump no longer a resident of New York, moving his official residence from Trump Tower in NYC to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

President Donald Trump will no longer be a resident of New York, the president announced Friday morning, and will be moving his official residence from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a tweet early Friday morning, the president wrote that while he ‘cherished’ New York and its people, he had been mistreated by the “political leaders of both the city and state.”

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

Trump tweeted that he “hated” having to make the decision.

“Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

A native New Yorker born in Queens, Trump purchased the Mar-a-Lago estate in 1985.

Since his election in 2016, Trump, who resided primarily in Trump Tower in New York, shifted from New York to the Mar-a-Lago estate, which became his de facto home away from the White House.

Both the mayor of New York City nor the governor of New York State – both Democrats - celebrated the move.

“Good riddance,” tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo. “It’s not like Donald Trump paid taxes here anyway. He’s all yours, Florida.”

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio.