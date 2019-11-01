Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz visits Greece, asks it to condition aid to Lebanon on its ending its precise missile project.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, who is on a diplomatic visit to Greece, met on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, as well as with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

At the meetings, Katz requested that Greece condition its assistance to Lebanon on canceling the country’s precise missile project, and called on Greece to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Minister Katz's visit to Greece follows the Greek chief of staff's visit to Israel on Wednesday and is taking place in light of the tightening relations between the countries.

The strengthening of relations between the countries, and the deepening of the strategic dialogue on all levels, including in the areas of politics, the military and intelligence, were discussed at Katz’s meetings.

Minister Katz suggested to the Greek government that it join an Israeli initiative for humanitarian aid to the Kurdish population in northern Syria, which was recently invaded by Turkey.

In addition, Minister Katz asked his Greek counterpart for his country’s support for Israel in international institutions, in particular in the Iranian context of the International Energy Agency (IAEA) following the election of a Greek representative to head the organization.

He also raised the issue of opening a Greek interest office in Jerusalem, similar to what other countries have done.