Are chances of unity government falling?

Likud, Blue and White officials both say that gaps are widening, third round of elections growing more likely.

Senior officials in the Likud and Blue and White parties have stated that the gaps between the parties are widening and that new elections are becoming more likely, Channel 12 News reported.

Even when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz received the mandate from President Rivlin, the chances of him forming a unity government were considered remote.

A Blue and White official said: "Likud, which is preoccupied with harassment and demonstrations in Petah Tikva, is unable to go into a unity government."

Likud accuses Blue and White of not holding serious negotiations. A senior party official said, "Continuing the negotiations is a waste of time. The man they meet (Gantz) is not the man who decides."

Kan 11 reported that even officials in the right-wing bloc believe it will be very difficult to form a government and begin to test the readiness and preparedness for another election campaign.

Gantz tried Wednesday to suggest that the possibility of forming a unity government is still feasible. "Naturally, I cannot elaborate on the things that came up in my conversations with the faction heads, including those that are part of Block 55. I can only tell you that the media picture that is being drawn is not necessarily accurate. There are a variety of channels of communication to make progress."