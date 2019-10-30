

Rabbis: Let Jonathan Pollard care for his ailing wife Coalition for Jewish Values calls for release of Jonathan Pollard on humanitarian grounds as Esther Pollard undergoes cancer treatment. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Jonathan and Esther Pollard The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing over 1000 traditional rabbis in matters of public policy, called today for the termination of parole for Jonathan Pollard on humanitarian grounds, and his release from all associated restrictions. The CJV noted that Mrs. Esther Pollard is currently undergoing treatment for cancer at advanced stages, and release would enable Mr. Pollard to adequately care for his ailing wife.



"Jonathan Pollard was a model prisoner and has been a model parolee," said Rabbi Pesach Lerner, President of the CJV. "Given his wife's health and need for assistance reaching treatment locations, pharmacies and even basic needs, the current extreme limitations on Mr. Pollard's movements are not merely an unjustified part of a disproportionate sentence, but are also causing him and his family unnecessary hardship during a very trying time. We call upon all relevant officials, including the President himself, to find an appropriate legal mechanism to immediately grant Mr. Pollard his freedom after 30 years behind bars and nearly four years of parole with harsh conditions."





