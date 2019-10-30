Israeli man injured by Arab stone-throwers in Samaria

Resident of Yitzhar injured in rock-throwing attack. Security forces and police searching for assailants.

An Israeli man was injured in a stone-throwing attack Wednesday morning, when Palestinian Authority residents hurled rocks at Israelis near the town of Yitzhar, in Samaria.

The stone-throwers had entered the area adjacent to one of Yitzhar’s neighborhoods along with farmers harvesting olives from nearby olive trees.

The victim, a resident of Yitzhar, suffered light head injuries in the attack.

IDF forces and Israeli police conducted searches for the attackers.

Haim Bleicher, an attorney for the Honenu legal help organization, is assisting the victim in filing a complaint against the stone-throwers.