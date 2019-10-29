Oslo City Council bans purchase of Israeli 'settlement' goods

Municipal departments and other local authorities banned from purchasing anything from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The recently elected Oslo City Council is getting right to work: The Norwegian lawmakers are banning the purchase of goods and services from Israeli Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria by municipal departments and other local authorities.

It is the sixth Norwegian municipality to ban settlement goods and services, as well as one county council, according to the statement.

The Oslo an is part of the platform for 2019-23 adopted recently by the City Council, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel announced in a statement on its website. The council is led by the Socialist Left, Labor and Green parties.

The ban does not distinguish between Israeli and international corporations that operate in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, according to the report.