Israeli embassies increase security over fears of Iran attack

Israeli embassies around the world have increased security and awareness over fears that Iran will attack Israel by targeting a diplomatic mission on foreign soil.

The diplomatic missions have been put on high alert and ordered to take certain security measures, according to reports.

The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, and Prime Minister Binjymin Netanyahu both have warned in recent days that Iran has become more aggressive and apt to respond to Israeli attacks on Iranian targets in Syria and Lebanon.

Kochavi warned that the attacks could come from Iran or from its proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Netanyahu warned Monday during a news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that Iran was trying to launch precision-guided missiles at Israel from Yemen and that the Islamic Republic would place such missiles in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.