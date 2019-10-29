Muslim man jailed for threatening to behead Danish queen

33-year-old sentenced to ten days in jail by Danish court, finding him guilty of issuing death threats over internet.

A Copenhagen Muslim has been imprisoned after posting his intention to kill Denmark’s royal family, reports RT News. The man was reported to police by his wife, who feared his hashish use triggered in him psychosis.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to ten days in jail by a Danish court that found him guilty of issuing death threats on the internet. Danish media reports the man published a series of messages on Facebook, including a post which discussed “cutting the head of Queen [Margrethe II] and the whole [Danish] royal family.” The Muslim, who works in Sweden, also made threats against Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, as well as Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who leads an anti-immigrant party.

In his trial the Muslim claimed to be a practicing Muslim, but not overly religious. He insisted there were benign explanations for his social media posts.