'The religious public needs one party'

MK Ofir Sofer of the National Union thinks that the current political situation requires the establishment of a unity government and is aware of the possibility that his party may end up on the losing side in such a situation.

"Blue and White were given the mandate to assemble the government. We saw that Netanyahu and Gantz met and so did the negotiating teams and hopefully this will lead somewhere and not to another election. There are issues we can leave aside and not change the status quo and there are enough issues that can be addressed via consensus," Sofer told Arutz Sheva in an interview on Monday.

Sofer admitted that he is concerned about the possibility that religious Zionism will not be able to make a significant impact on the next government. "It is worrying, but when you look at the alternative, going to elections, it seems preferable. Clearly the impact will be less significant in a unity government, but these are the results of the elections.”

Everyone involved in such a government should be more willing to compromise, he continued. "Blue and White have to understand that the results of the elections were not decisive. True, they were given the mandate to establish a government, but numerically nothing happened. It seems to me that it is an elementary demand that Netanyahu continue to serve as Prime Minister both because of his experience and for the sake of governmental continuity."

As for the attempts to unite between the Jewish Home and the National Union, Sofer said, "Alongside the attempts to form a coalition, we can find ourselves in a third election campaign in no time. Therefore, it is important to know how we will run for the Knesset next time, and it is important to work on a real connection. The religious public needs only one party. One that appeals to all broad Zionist audiences."

Responding to the claim that a union between the Jewish Home and National Union will strengthen the Hardalim (National haredim), Sofer said, "I do not like the word ‘Hardalim’ and I disapprove of it. Religious Zionism is broad and diverse and has common values. There are those who think that the goal should be reached using Route A and those who think it should be reached using Road B. The discourse has been going on within religious Zionism for the past 70 years and it will continue to continue that way."