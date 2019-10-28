A year later - Israeli Consul Gen. returns to Pittsburgh

Yesterday, on the first anniversary of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, Consul General of Israel Ambassador Dani Dayan visited Pittsburgh to join the community in honoring the memory of the eleven Jewish worshipers who were murdered on October 27th, 2018.

Last year, upon receiving the devastating news on that fateful day, Amb. Dayan immediately traveled to Pittsburgh in order to grieve alongside the families of the victims. Along with his visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, the Jewish Agency and the Consulate General of Israel in New York flew in a delegation from Israel to provide psycho-social assistance and trauma care to the victims, the security forces present at the scene, and the Pittsburgh Jewish community.

“I came to Pittsburgh, as I did last year, to grieve with the Jewish community,” said Amb. Dani Dayan, “Our Jewish family mourns together as one—from Israel, to New York, to Pittsburgh and beyond. I still feel the horror I felt on October 27th, 2018 and my determination to fight antisemitism only intensifies with every day that this ancient hatred subsists. We have a duty to rid the world of anti-Semitism and will relentlessly pursue our goal.”

During Amb. Dayan’s visit yesterday, he met with first-responders, whom he thanked for their service. He also attended a Torah reading and a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, where hundreds gathered, as part of the commemorative events taking place on October 27th. The Tree of Life Synagogue’s Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was one of the speakers at Soldiers and Sailors. Shortly following the attack last year, Rabbi Myers was hosted by Amb. Dayan at the Consulate of Israel in New York’s 25th anniversary screening of Schindler’s List.