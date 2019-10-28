PM: 'To secure Jewish future - we must secure Jewish State'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed Jewish leaders from around the world attending the Jewish Agency Board of Governors.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister discussed the rising threat of anti-Semitism and said that in his capacity as Diaspora Affairs Minister, that ministry will transfer budget for use in protecting Jewish communities around the world. Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “If we want to secure the Jewish future, we must secure the future of the Jewish State. The Jewish State has responsibility for Jewish communities around the world. I intend to pass budget from the (Ministry of Diaspora Affairs) to protect the Jewish community from the violent scourge of anti-Semitism.”

The Prime Minister also addressed the Iranian threat, saying: “We are faced with an evil empire. It’s called Iran. Iran seeks to destroy Israel. It works for this incessantly. To ward off this danger we have to do two things. First, we must unite. Because in the face of danger we unite. This is not spin. This is a real thing that is happening as the power balance in the Middle East changes. We must be strong. And to be strong, we have to be united as a people. United in spirit. United in our quest to secure the future of the Jewish State, of the Jewish People.“

Regarding the current state of affairs in Israel, the Prime Minister said: “There’s no reason why we can’t have a broad national unity government within 24 hours…This is what the State of Israel needs, what the Jewish People need, and what we all need today.”

Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon, the Board of Governors will hear from Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz.