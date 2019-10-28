Watch: IDF arrest stone-thrower who wounded soldier

IDF, Shin Bet forces arrest man who wounded soldier in stone-throwing attack in Samaria last month.

IDF forces and the Shin Bet arrested members of the squad who threw stones near Kfar Azzon in Samaria about a month ago and wounded an IDF officer.

Duvdevan Deputy Commander Lieutenant M. said: "After concentrating an IDF and Shin Bet intelligence effort, we arrested the suspects for throwing the stones. Duvdevan unit soldiers work around the clock to stop and thwart any terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria."

"We will continue to work to close the perpetrators and keep the residents of the district," Lieutenant M. promised.

The 23-year-old officer was wounded on September 20 in a stone-throwing attack on Route 55 in Samaria. Terrorists threw stones at the officer's vehicle while traveling with his father. Magen David Adom paramedics treated him on the spot and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.