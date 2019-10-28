The ISIS official who gave up al-Baghdadi

Arabic media reveals associate of ISIS leader who gave him up to Iraq's intelligence agency.

Mohammad Ali Sajit is the associate of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who revealed his position to the Iraqi Intelligence Agency, Al Araybia reported Monday.

According to the report cited by Channel 12 News, Sajit said that Al Baghdadi thought he was fully protected and believed he had sufficient security measures.

"Al Baghdadi wanted to change his location, wanted to leave the Syria-Iraq border but did not know how to do it," the former associate said. "He was staying in a tunnel-like bunker eight feet long and five feet wide."

Sajit said of the conditions in which Al-Baghdadi lived: "His condition was very good. He had books, religious books and the Koran there."

"ISIS leaders used to bury cash and gold in the heart of the desert," Sajit said: "Some of these treasures - worth $25 million, were found by shepherds in the Inbar desert."