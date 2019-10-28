Brexit delayed till January

After Parliament forces British PM to request Brexit extension, European Union agrees to delay UK's departure until end of January.

The European Union has agreed to delay Britain’s departure from the union, pushing back the Brexit deadline from October 31st to January 31st.

European Union Council President Donald Tusk announced the decision Monday, just days ahead of the previous deadline.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure,” Tusk tweeted.

Representatives of European Union member states gathered in Brussels Monday to formally approve the extension, which must get unanimous support from all EU member countries.

This is the third extension pushing off the deadline for Britain’s departure from the EU, which was originally scheduled to take place in March of this year, two years after then-Prime Minister Theresa May invoked Article 50 of the EU charter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, like his predecessor, May, has been unable to win parliamentary backing for deals with the EU to establish the new terms of Britain’s relationship with the Union.

Had the UK left as scheduled on October 31st without a deal, the resulting “hard Brexit” would have left numerous issues in question, including trade, the status of EU nationals and British nationals in the UK and EU respectively, and the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.